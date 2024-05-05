BitTorrent-New Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $23.10 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001507 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000930 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

