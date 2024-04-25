Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,226 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,327. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

