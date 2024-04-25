Bailard Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VDC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.61. 61,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,320. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $191.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

