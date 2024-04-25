Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.16% of Old Republic International worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Old Republic International by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 101,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

