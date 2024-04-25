Acas LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Acas LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 511,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,100,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 154,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.