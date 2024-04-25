Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NHYDY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 127,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.27%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

