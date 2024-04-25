The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.1 %
NTB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. 40,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTB
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.