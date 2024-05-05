Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHK. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

