Acas LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Acas LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 298,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 256,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 97,341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 143,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS BNOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

