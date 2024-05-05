J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.57. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

