Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.25. 9,119,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.