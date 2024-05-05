Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.11 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

