Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $225.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $207.75 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $208.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,742 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

