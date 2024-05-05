Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,695 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 334,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

