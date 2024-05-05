53,290 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Insulet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $263,144,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after acquiring an additional 244,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $174.43 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

