Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.39. 3,551,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,543. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.96.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

