Syon Capital LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,016,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $305,505,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,122.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,875,000 after buying an additional 3,120,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 100.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,766,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,712,000 after buying an additional 2,390,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 3,141,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,166. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.