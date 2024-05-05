Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,070,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 537,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.58 and a 200-day moving average of $442.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

