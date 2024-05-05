Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 89,752 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

