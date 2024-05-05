Threshold (T) One Day Volume Tops $16.62 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $378.18 million and $16.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00097367 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03651239 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $18,645,207.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

