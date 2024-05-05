Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 133,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock worth $14,059,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,581,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,715. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

