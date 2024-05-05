W Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.71. 3,400,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

