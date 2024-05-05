Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 17,681 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

