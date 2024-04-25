Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $415.50. 2,089,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.92 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

