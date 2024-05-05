M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.43% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $105,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

