StockNews.com Downgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.02. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

