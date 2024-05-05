SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 638 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.