M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,838 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.18. 2,833,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.34 and a 200 day moving average of $561.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

