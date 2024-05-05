M&T Bank Corp Sells 37,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,403,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

