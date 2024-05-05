Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.51. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 11,170 shares traded.

Vivendi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.