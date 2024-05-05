Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

