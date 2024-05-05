SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 256.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

