Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

