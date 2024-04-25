AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in April

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Science Price Performance
AB Science stock remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday. AB Science has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.
AB Science Company Profile
