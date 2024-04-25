3,430 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 422,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 532,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $529.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

