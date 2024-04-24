Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 444,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.
Aimei Health Technology Price Performance
Shares of Aimei Health Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.
About Aimei Health Technology
