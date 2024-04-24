Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 884,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 448,433 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALSA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

