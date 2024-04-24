Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,334 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Andretti Acquisition worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNNR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Andretti Acquisition by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNNR traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Andretti Acquisition Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

