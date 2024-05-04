Concord Wealth Partners Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,516,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.