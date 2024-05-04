Concord Wealth Partners Sells 621 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $39,934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

