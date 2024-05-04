Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Pranam Kolari Sells 2,048 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

