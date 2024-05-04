Concord Wealth Partners Has $36,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

