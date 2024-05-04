New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 11.74% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA BBLB opened at $85.51 on Friday. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year ETF (BBLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with more than 20 years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

