BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

