Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,579 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEL remained flat at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

