Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

