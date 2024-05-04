StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCNFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

