MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

MediWound Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

