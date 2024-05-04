MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MDWD
MediWound Trading Down 1.0 %
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MediWound
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.