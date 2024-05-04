ARQ (ARQ) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ARQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARQ alerts:

Volatility & Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -14.35% -42.20% -22.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 44 372 341 9 2.41

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 24.01%. Given ARQ’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -15.94 ARQ Competitors $1.05 billion $41.01 million 11.56

ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.