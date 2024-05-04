New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 12,605 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

GIS opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

